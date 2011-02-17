St-Ericsson the 2nd: Cooperation with Samsung

Samsung Electronics has selected an advanced HSPA+ modem - the Thor M5720 - from ST-Ericsson to support its Galaxy S 4G.

"The Galaxy S 4G handset will provide consumers and business people with a great experience, whether they are surfing the web, uploading videos, posting photographs or accessing real-time location based services," said Hyungmoon No, VP of R&D Strategy Group, of Samsung Electronics. "ST-Ericsson's HSPA+ solutions are helping Samsung to develop cost-effective, high-performance smartphones that don't compromise on battery life."



"Together, Samsung and ST-Ericsson are breaking new ground by rolling out a super-fast 4G smartphone that can connect to the Internet at higher-speeds than most fixed-line connections," said Jörgen Lantto, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Strategy of ST-Ericsson. "Our world's first advanced HSPA+ technology for smartphones is making 21Mbps connectivity a new benchmark for advanced smartphones, while enabling mobile operators to make more efficient use of their spectrum and their customers to enjoy very advanced multimedia services."