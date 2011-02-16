Sony and Foxconn with new LCD TV in China?

Foxconn and Japanese electronics giant Sony are said to plan a new LCD TV manufacturing facility in China.

The facility, which is reportedly being build in Yantai City (Shangdong / China), would cater for China's home market. However, while Foxconn is ready to go ahead, it still needs the approval of Sony.



"The situation is still not clear. There are difficulties or uncertainties about cooperation on the Japanese side. This is an idea of Foxconn's; it's a proposal but it still needs a lot of work", a Chinese official (who wanted to remain anonymous, told Reuters.



Both company have a history together, as the Taiwan-based EMS-provider had acquired Sony's manufacturing units in Slovakia (Nitra) and Mexico (Tijuana).