© GPV

GPV Electronics with ISO 13485 certification in Aars

GPV Electronics in Aars has now achieved the ISO 13485 certification. The certification was conducted by Bureau Veritas Certifications.

The advantages of the new certification are that GPV Electronics with this approval lives up to far more formalized requirements within the medical industry including requirements for process control, documentation and traceability.



As GPV Electronics has already many years of experience working with customers in this segment many of the requirements of ISO 13485 are in practice already implemented in several of the company's processes today. "Together with the clean room production facilities for HF products the ISO 13485 certification ensures GPV Electronics in Aars the position as an even more attractive partner in the North European EMS market", a press release states.



During the 2011 GPV Asia Electronics in Thailand is expected to achieve the same certification.