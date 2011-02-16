Electronics Production | February 16, 2011
PC makers go for AMD Radeon HD discrete graphics
Top PC makers are choosing AMD Radeon discrete graphics. "Today more than ever, users’ computing experiences need to be visually appealing, supporting compelling HD content and unparalleled realism in games", said Matt Skynner, corporate VP and general manager, GPU Division, AMD.
"In response, PC makers are including AMD Radeon HD 6450, AMD Radeon HD 6570 and AMD Radeon HD 6670 graphics cards in their latest desktop designs. With AMD Radeon graphics, including the industry’s only second generation of DirectX 11-capable graphics and AMD Eyefinity technology, customers know they are getting the uncompromising premium experience they deserve", he continues.
“Dell OptiPlex commercial desktops are designed for organizations that require maximum productivity and collaboration from their workforce,” said Mike Basore, marketing director, Client Product Group, Dell. “Graphically rich applications, HD content, multimedia training modules, and diverse types of digital content are now an everyday part of business. Using the AMD Radeon HD 6670 in the recently announced Dell OptiPlex desktop, ensures our customers have the graphics horsepower and image quality for an optimal computing experience.”
