500 strike at Sanmina-SCI in India

Around 500 workers of US-based EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI in India went on strike yesterday (February 15, 2011), demanding higher wages as well as a health insurance.

Workers at Sanmina's facility in the Special Economic Zone in Oragadam (India) were demanding a revision of wages as well as healthcare facilities under the employees' state insurance (ESI) scheme. A member of the Sanmina SCI trade uniontold the IANS, that - after numerous meetings - the EMS-provider revised their demands.



The facility currently has an estimated workforce of 1'200.