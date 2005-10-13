DiBcom and Freescale in partnership for mobile TV

DiBcom and Freescale Semiconductor extended their partnership to develop a DiBcom DVB-H multi-chip module using Freescale's DVB-H tuner and to support integration of the module with Freescale's cellular platforms.

The module consists of Freescale's MC44CD02 direct conversion tuner and DiBcom's DiB7000-H channel decoder. Both chips have been on the market for almost a year and are now in production, having been tested successfully in DVB-H trials in a number of different countries. The chips are used in most DVB-H terminals currently in the field and establish an industry benchmark in terms of overall performance. The module enables fast time-to-market and smaller form factors while reducing sourcing burdens.



"We selected the Freescale tuner for its superior performance," said Yannick Levy, chief executive officer of DiBcom. "The tuner allows us to provide the best quality reception and enables users to receive DVB-H services in a variety of severe conditions, such as in the presence of strong interference."



DiBcom's DiB7000-H channel decoder offers the best possible solution for DVB-H reception and follows the "proven performance" guidelines of the DVB-H standard implementation. With DiBcom's solutions, it's possible to integrate DVB-H into virtually any mobile device as a plug and play feature.

"Our goal is to extend our leadership with technology that makes it easier for our customers to deliver in an emerging market," said Thierry Cammal, general manager, Freescale's Wireless and Mobile Systems Group in Europe. "Our cellular platform customers demand increased levels of integration, and this module delivers the optimal performance, size, consumption and cost for Freescale cellular platforms that will provide DVB-H capability."



Freescale's direct conversion, zero intermediate frequency (ZIF) approach allows for low power consumption and a low part count. These factors enable extended battery life in a small form factor that can be integrated easily into a solution ideal for DVB-H enabled handset requirements.