Apple discovers more underage labour violations

Cupertino-based wiz-kid Apple reports on 91 cases of underage workers across 10 of their supplier's facilities. That means children under the age of 16 working on assembly lines.

Across 10 of the 127 facilities that were audited, a total of 91 workers were hired before reaching the legal age (which is 16 under Chinese labour law). However 1 of these facility (with underage labour violations) employed 42 of these children. "In addition, we determined that management had chosen to overlook the issue and was not committed to addressing the problem", Apple writes. As a consequence, all business with the facility was terminated.



In recent years, Chinese factories have increasingly turned to labour agencies and vocational schools to meet their workforce demands. In some cases, recruitment sources may have provided false IDs that misrepresent young people’s ages, posing challenges for factory management.



As a comparison, last year's report revealed only 11 such violations.