Komax acquires 51% of Komax Jinchen

Komax has signed a cooperation agreement with Yingkou Jinchen, under which Komax will acquire a 51% stake in the newly founded Komax Jinchen.

The step will add laminators for additional market segments to Komax’s product range and improve its access to the fast-growing Chinese solar market. Founded in 1994, Yingkou Jinchen develops and manufactures laminators and automatic production lines for solar module manufacturing, which it markets successfully, primarily in China. Komax Jinchen is currently being registered with the Chinese authorities. The new company employs around 100 people at its production site in Yingkou.