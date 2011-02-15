Qualcomm claims 20 tablet design wins

Qualcomm Group president Steve Mollenkopf said, in an interview with Reuters, that the company's dual-core Snapdragon processor is being used in over 20 tablets. Although he did not elaborate on the names of the customers, Hewlett-Packard will be one of them.