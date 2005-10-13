Freescale accelerates 3G with Rohde & Schwarz

In a ground-breaking demonstration, Freescale Semiconductor will be streaming video using high speed download packet access (HSDPA) category five, 3.6 Mbps class technology with its partner Rohde & Schwarz on the 3G dual core modem i.300-30 platform.

"With a platform capable of 3.6 Mbps today and a roadmap that has 10 Mbps chipsets in the near future, followed closely by 14 Mbps chipsets, Freescale is blazing the trail with HSDPA supported on both the i.300 and MXC platforms," said Thierry Cammal, general manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Freescale's Wireless and Mobile Systems Group.



HSDPA is essential to realizing the power of and maximizing network operator investments in 3G. It provides the bandwidth for advanced applications and a mobile alternative to broadband DSL and cable, while reducing the cost per megabyte of data transmission for the cellular operator.



For demonstrating and testing of HSDPA, Freescale partnered with Rohde & Schwarz for its Wideband CDMA Radio Test Unit (R&S CRTU-W) protocol tester and software products. Layer 1 test software implementations in WCDMA and HSDPA terminals, the official tree and tabular combined notation (TTCN) conformance test cases, plus the Rohde & Schwarz R&S CRTU-WT02 C++ programming interface played an important role in Freescale's development of the HSDPA-enabled i.300-30 platform.



To truly speed time-to-market for manufacturers, integrated hardware and proven software aren't enough. Freescale complements this hardware and software with full featuredtool suites to make certification and interoperability testing easier for manufacturers. For RF certification of the Freescale platform, Freescale will use the Rohde & Schwarz R&S TS 8950G/W test system, including Radio Resources Management (RRM) capabilities.