Electronics Production | October 13, 2005
Freescale accelerates 3G with Rohde & Schwarz
In a ground-breaking demonstration, Freescale Semiconductor will be streaming video using high speed download packet access (HSDPA) category five, 3.6 Mbps class technology with its partner Rohde & Schwarz on the 3G dual core modem i.300-30 platform.
"With a platform capable of 3.6 Mbps today and a roadmap that has 10 Mbps chipsets in the near future, followed closely by 14 Mbps chipsets, Freescale is blazing the trail with HSDPA supported on both the i.300 and MXC platforms," said Thierry Cammal, general manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Freescale's Wireless and Mobile Systems Group.
HSDPA is essential to realizing the power of and maximizing network operator investments in 3G. It provides the bandwidth for advanced applications and a mobile alternative to broadband DSL and cable, while reducing the cost per megabyte of data transmission for the cellular operator.
For demonstrating and testing of HSDPA, Freescale partnered with Rohde & Schwarz for its Wideband CDMA Radio Test Unit (R&S CRTU-W) protocol tester and software products. Layer 1 test software implementations in WCDMA and HSDPA terminals, the official tree and tabular combined notation (TTCN) conformance test cases, plus the Rohde & Schwarz R&S CRTU-WT02 C++ programming interface played an important role in Freescale's development of the HSDPA-enabled i.300-30 platform.
To truly speed time-to-market for manufacturers, integrated hardware and proven software aren't enough. Freescale complements this hardware and software with full featuredtool suites to make certification and interoperability testing easier for manufacturers. For RF certification of the Freescale platform, Freescale will use the Rohde & Schwarz R&S TS 8950G/W test system, including Radio Resources Management (RRM) capabilities.
HSDPA is essential to realizing the power of and maximizing network operator investments in 3G. It provides the bandwidth for advanced applications and a mobile alternative to broadband DSL and cable, while reducing the cost per megabyte of data transmission for the cellular operator.
For demonstrating and testing of HSDPA, Freescale partnered with Rohde & Schwarz for its Wideband CDMA Radio Test Unit (R&S CRTU-W) protocol tester and software products. Layer 1 test software implementations in WCDMA and HSDPA terminals, the official tree and tabular combined notation (TTCN) conformance test cases, plus the Rohde & Schwarz R&S CRTU-WT02 C++ programming interface played an important role in Freescale's development of the HSDPA-enabled i.300-30 platform.
To truly speed time-to-market for manufacturers, integrated hardware and proven software aren't enough. Freescale complements this hardware and software with full featuredtool suites to make certification and interoperability testing easier for manufacturers. For RF certification of the Freescale platform, Freescale will use the Rohde & Schwarz R&S TS 8950G/W test system, including Radio Resources Management (RRM) capabilities.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments