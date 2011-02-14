Sumitomo to lay off in Poland

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, an automotive components and wiring harnesses manufacturer, is to layoff at their manufacturing unit in Leszno (Poland).

The plan affects 950 production staff at the location. Completion of the measure is scheduled for June 2011, local media reports. After that the company will only retain a technical department staffed with about 50 employees. Reason for the layoffs are said to be declining orders as well as the crisis within the automotive industry.



The company already closed down its manufacturing facility in Radwicz (Poland) in 2009, which resulted in the loss of 1'200 jobs.