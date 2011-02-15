Major expansion for Teknek in Asia

Teknek starts a major expansion and reorganisation of its operations throughout Asia. The move has been driven by unprecedented demand for Teknek’s yield improvement equipment in the region.

Two new offices have been opened in Seoul (South Korea) and in Shanghai (China). These will complement the Asian production facility and fulfilment centre in Hong Kong. Teknek’s Asia Pacific headquarters moves from Yokohama (Japan) to Shanghai and will be headed up by Richard Meredith, regional manager for Asia Pacific. To complement the Shanghai team, Teknek will also be recruiting staff for an office in Guangdong.



Leading Teknek’s growth in Japan is Akiyoshi Doda who becomes country manager and he will also be recruiting additional staff. Following the recent formation of Teknek Korea, a new team led by Steve Moon will provide sales, technical support and service whilst providing support to local distributor Fine Solutions.



Other Asia operations are also experiencing substantial growth. The sales and technical support team in Taiwan is being expanded and the Hong Kong production and fulfilment centre will see significant investment in production capacity to cope with increased demand.



Stephen Mitchell, managing director, Teknek: "This is one of the largest and most ambitious expansion plans ever undertaken in Teknek’s 25 year history. We are seeing unprecedented demand for our equipment in the region both for our traditional markets such as electronics as well as for large Asian product sectors such as Flat Panel Displays and solar cell production. We expect to double our headcount in Asia and it comes on the back of recent expansion in North America and growth at our UK headquarters in Glasgow."