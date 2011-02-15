© Eurocircuits

Eurocircuits achieve 25% growth in 2010

Eurocircuits reports a 25% increase in turnover for 2010. The increased revenue has been invested in new plant and equipment increasing capacity by 50%. The new capacity has allowed the company to offer larger volumes of boards on very short deliveries.

For 2010 Eurocircuits report a record turnover just under €15 million. This was made up of over 50'000 prototype and small series orders, all delivered from their factories in Hungary and Germany. For 2011 the company are offering higher volumes than before on short deliveries.



Dirk Stans, Eurocircuits’ Sales and Marketing Director, explains: “Throughout our 20 year history we have always turned growth in sales into benefits for our customers. Demand for PCBs has increased across Europe but for the European electronics industry to continue to grow it must be able to react very quickly to market demands. Extended deliveries from the Far East are no longer an option for fast-moving enterprises. Eurocircuits have always been specialists in fast deliveries. Today, thanks to our investment in new capacity, we can provide consistent deliveries of larger volumes of boards on tighter schedules, for example up to 250 boards on a 2 day turnaround.”