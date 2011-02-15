© Elmos Semiconductor

EMEA semiconductor distribution grows by 49.8% in Q4/2010

EMEA semiconductor distribution grows by 49.8% in Q4/2010, reports Distributors’ and Manufacturers’ Association of Semiconductor Specialists (DMASS). For 2010, the industry reported a growth of 53.6%.

2010 proved to be a landmark year for semiconductor distribution for a variety of reasons: First and foremost, the distribution industry outgrew the market by far. In Q4/2010, the growth rate “flattened” to 49.8% and EUR 1.47bn sales. But for the full year the industry delivered a 53.6% growth to a record sales of EUR 5.9bn, according to DMASS (Distributors’ and Manufacturers’ Association of Semiconductor Specialists) an all-time record since its existence.



Georg Steinberger, permanent chairman of DMASS, commented on the development: "Our industry not only compensated the dent of the global bank crisis of 2008 and its aftermath – it crushed the record year 2007 to bits and outdid the overall market by approximately 15%. It seems that selling and buying through distribution in Europe has finally reached a well-deserved critical recognition. For 2011, we are cautiously optimistic."



From a regional perspective, 2010 also proved to be a watershed year. While Eastern Europe (84.3%), Israel (65.2%), Austria (62.1%), Switzerland (57.2%) and Germany (56.4%) grew over-proportionally, all other countries remained below the 50%-mark (exception: Sweden with 67%). Specifically Iberia (26%) and France (39.6%) experienced disappointing growth, relatively speaking. For the entire year, Germany achieved sales of EUR 2bn, Eastern Europe EUR 730 million, Italy EUR 617 million, the UK & Ireland EUR 503 million, Nordic EUR 502 million and finally France EUR 450 million. The single highest growth happened in “Emerging Eastern Europe” with 92% to almost EUR 280 million.



Georg Steinberger: “The clear trend of Central & Eastern Europe taking the lead in the booming distribution environment continues. While Western European economies still suffer loss of industrial production (UK, France) or increasingly start seeing it (Italy and Spain), Germany and the Central East European countries like Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary hold the fort. And Russia is on a run of its own, it seems.”



Product-wise, the growth split between technologies for 2010 was interesting, from a quarterly development as well as from the end result. Sensors (68%), Power (66%), Programmable Logic (62%) and Analog (58%) grew over-proportionally, the rest developed ok. Specifically Optoelectronics (47%) with its hype on high brightness LEDs and MOS Micro as the second largest product area after Analog (49%) did not quite perform at the same level as the aforementioned growth leaders.



Georg Steinberger concludes: “You can always find fault with something, even in positive times like 2010. So in principal we have to be happy with an outstanding year by all standards. In DMASS’ 20th year of existence, the distribution market turned Into the stronghold for the European electronics industry. Distribution is a local business, serving local customers and local interests – and will always be. No distributor will move to Asia because it’s a better and less costly place.”