Ex-Infineon now at Nokia Siemens

Former Infineon CFO Dr Marco Schröter is to join Nokia Siemens Networks as chief financial officer and member of the Executive Board.

Dr Schröter, who will join Nokia Siemens Networks on March 14, has 20 years of management and financial experience. He was previously chief financial officer at Infineon Technologies AG in Munich, where he also served as human resources officer. Prior to joining Infineon in 2008, Schröter served as chief financial officer at Schenker. Earlier in his career he held leadership positions in planning and finance at Stinnes AG.



“Marco has a strong track record of disciplined financial management and helping deliver growth and shareholder value,” said Rajeev Suri, chief executive officer. “As we continue our turnaround, I am confident he has the right skills and experience to help take Nokia Siemens Networks to the next level of performance.”



Schröter, whose background also includes experience with mergers and acquisitions, commented that “having looked carefully at Nokia Siemens Networks, I believe the company is in the strongest position it has ever been – and I am pleased to join the team at such an important time."



Schröter, who will be based in Munich, has an MBA from the University of Munster and a doctoral degree in business administration from Saarland University. He replaces Luca Maestri who will join Xerox Corporation as chief financial officer.