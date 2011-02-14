Agilent and Altair team up

Agilent Technologies and Altair Semiconductor will jointly conduct interoperability testing and validation testing using Altair's 4G LTE chipset in conjunction with the Agilent testing solutions.

"Having a prestigious test equipment vendor like Agilent on board for interoperability testing is of huge importance to Altair. Verifying and certifying leading-edge designs is always a challenge, and this collaboration ensures that the chipset technology and the testing solutions move forward together at an accelerated pace, allowing our products to be brought to market quickly and efficiently", said Eran Eshed, cofounder and VP of Marketing and Business Development at Altair Semiconductor.



"Our work with Altair lends to our on-going interoperability testing with the PXT and validation of Agilent's conformance test solutions. Altair's chipset will be used to further increase the capability of our LTE test platforms, expanding our design verification and conformance test capability into new operating bands", said Guy Séné, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Microwave and Communications Division.