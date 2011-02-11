Nokia announcement has little impact on ST-Ericsson

Following today's announcement of Nokia's new strategy, questions were raised regarding the impact on ST-Ericsson.

Gilles Delfassy, president and CEO of ST-Ericsson, stated:



"ST-Ericsson's plans for our new products and platforms remain on track, both with Nokia as well as with other top-tier customers, with whom we have obtained designs-wins. Additionally, we see continued traction with our new product roadmap over the next quarters that confirms that the business opportunities for ST-Ericsson are in-line with our expectations.



Our focus is to bring flexible, leading-edge platforms quickly to the market by addressing a wide array of segments and operating systems, including Windows Phone. We see Nokia's new strategy as an additional opportunity to leverage the foundation we have built and continue our more than 20 years collaboration with Nokia, as it aligns well with what we're doing."



Jo Harlow, head of Nokia's new Smart Devices unit stated: "ST-Ericsson will continue to be a strategic partner for Nokia moving forward. We count them as one of our key suppliers, working with us as we successfully execute our new platform and operating system strategy."