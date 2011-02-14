NXG Electronics teams up with Geyer Electronics

NXG Electronics Ltd has signed and agreement with Geyer Electronics to distribute their Timing products and range of Batteries.

Geyer quartz is a manufacturer of Frequency Control Products with factories in Japan, Korea and Taiwan with advanced SMD products in various sizes. Design service and Test Lab in Germany.



Dynamis is their range of batteries and battery packs specialised in various lithium systems including own BMS development, own Testing lab and with strong design service.



Geyer has been on the lookout for a niche Demand Creation Distributor for a little while now and NXG Electronics offered them a route into the UK and Indian markets with their current expertise and sales support.



Steve Gudge – UK Sales and Marketing Manager for Geyer Electronics is very pleased to sign up NXG Electronics as their beliefs and efforts will show the industry that niche Distributors like NXG Electronics has a space in the market today.