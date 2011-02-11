Agilent closed A2 Technologies deal

Agilent Technologies has completed the acquisition of specific assets of A2 Technologies. Financial details were not disclosed for the acquisition, which was first announced Jan. 19.

Substantially all of A2 Technologies' intellectual property, technology and spectroscopy product portfolio are now part of Agilent's Spectroscopy Solutions Division within its Chemical Analysis Group. All former A2 Technologies employees have joined Agilent.



Headquartered in Danbury (USA), A2 Technologies focused on Fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) technology for lab and field use. The company designed, developed and manufactured FT-IR spectrometers for routine analysis and out-of-lab applications in the petrochemical, environmental, aerospace, art conservation, academia and geosciences markets.