Nokia: New leadership team, operational structure

Effective today, Nokia has a new leadership team: Stephen Elop, Esko Aho, Juha Akras, Jerri DeVard, Colin Giles, Rich Green, Jo Harlow, Timo Ihamuotila, Mary McDowell, Kai Oistamo, Tero Ojanpera, Louise Pentland and Niklas Savander.

Alberto Torres has stepped down from the management team, effective February 10 to pursue other interests outside the company.



New company structure



As of April 1, Nokia will have a new company structure, which features two distinct business units: Smart Devices and Mobile Phones. They will focus on Nokia's key business areas: high-end smartphones and mass-market mobile phones. Each unit will have profit-and-loss responsibility and end-to-end accountability for the full consumer experience, including product development, product management and product marketing.



Smart Devices will be responsible for building Nokia's leadership in smartphones and will be led by Jo Harlow. The following sub-units now in Mobile Solutions will move under Smart Devices:

- Symbian Smartphones

- MeeGo Computers

- Strategic Business Operations



To support the planned new partnership with Microsoft, Smart Devices will be responsible for creating a winning Windows Phone portfolio.



Mobile Phones will drive Nokia's "web for the next billion" strategy. Mobile Phones will leverage its innovation and strength in growth markets to connect the next billion people and bring them affordable access to the Internet and applications. The Mobile Phones unit will be led by Mary McDowell.



Markets will be responsible for selling products, executing compelling marketing and communications, creating a competitive local ecosystem, sourcing, customer care, manufacturing, IT and logistics across all Nokia products. It will be headed by Niklas Savander.



Services and Developer Experience will be responsible for Nokia's global services portfolio, developer offering, developer relations and integration of partner service offerings. Tero Ojanpera will lead the Services and Developer Experience unit in an acting capacity.



NAVTEQ, an integral part of Nokia's location and advertising business, will be headed by Larry Kaplan, and continue as a separate reporting entity.



The CTO Office will be responsible for Nokia's technology strategy and forward-looking technology activities, including Nokia Research Center. It will be headed by Rich Green.



Design, responsible for Nokia product and user experience design, will be led by Marko Ahtisaari.



The CFO Office, responsible for all financial activity, will be headed by Timo Ihamuotila.



Corporate Development, responsible for driving implementation of Nokia's ecosystem strategy and strategic partnerships, will be headed by Kai Oistamo .



Corporate Relations & Responsibility, responsible for Nokia's government and public affairs, sustainable development and social responsibility, will be led by Esko Aho.



Human Resources will be led by Juha Akras.



Legal and Intellectual Property will be led by Louise Pentland.



Nokia Siemens Networks continues in the Nokia Group as a separate reporting entity.