Samsung Electronics approve Alpha TetraBond

Samsung Electronics Hungarian Private Co. Ltd. will switch their entire stencil requirement at their site in Jászfényszaru (Hungary) to frameless, stencil technology Alpha TetraBond.

Commenting on the decision to change, Gábor Szabó, Production Director said: “We were very impressed with the rigidity of the stencil foil, the simplicity of the design and the ease of use of Alpha TetraBond, this, coupled with the Alpha teams knowledge on stencil design rules, made the decision to change a fairly straight forward one.”



Gary Cunning, Global Business Manager at Alpha commented: “Samsung are the latest in a long line of major PCB assemblers to recognize the value created by Alpha TetraBond. Since its launch in September 2010, we’ve already surpassed our own expectations of the speed with which this product has had an impact on the market. We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Samsung with this offering.”