MediaTek licenses Coresonic DSP architecture

MediaTek has licensed Coresonic AB's SIMT DSP architecture. Through this cooperation, MediaTek is enabled to develop, manufacture and sell wireless communications products based on Coresonic’s technology and patents around the world.

“Coresonic’s DSP architecture is built on several new innovations that reduce the complexity of modern wireless systems design,” said MediaTek. “With its smaller footprint and higher degree of scalability, it facilitates very effective high-performance baseband designs.”



“As a fast growing market leader, MediaTek is an important partner for Coresonic and we deliver our full architecture for their product development,” said Johan Lodenius, CEO, Coresonic. “We look forward to continue to deepen our relationship and work closely with MediaTek to enable chipsets that have a distinct edge over their competition.”