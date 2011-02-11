SST and Starchip in Licensing & Design partnership

StarChip signed a licensing and design partnership agreement with Silicon Storage Technology (SST), a wholly owned subsidiary of Microchip Technology.

This agreement is for the purpose of developing, marketing, selling and distributing products based on SST’s SuperFlash non-volatile-memory (NVM) technologies. In addition, StarChip will use its expertise in designing high-endurance, low-power, area-efficient and robust NVM macros to support SST’s partners.



Commenting on the Agreement, Chris Brown (Manager of IP & Technology Licensing for Europe) said: “we are seeing a high demand for flash nvm macro design work at present and this partnership should allow us to service a greater level of concurrent activities. Starchip have proven their nvm design capabilities to us and will be a great partner”



Yves Fusella, CTO of StarChip, said: “We were really impressed by the native performances and the maturity of the SST ESF technologies. The very close & successful collaboration with SST engineers helped us to improve the native endurance and address new applications like M2M. We are very enthusiastic about partnering with SST on this Design Center activity”