Incap joins the Cleantech Finland network

Incap has signed an agreement for membership in the Cleantech Finland network. Cleantech Finland is a global network for Finnish companies providing ecological solutions and technology, coordinated by Finpro.

Hannele Pöllä, Director of Communications at Incap group, says: "As a contract manufacturer, Incap does not have its own product brands, but we are strongly involved in the supply chain for international top products, and many of the Cleantech Finland network companies are our customers. Among other things, we manufacture and design for our customers electric appliances promoting the efficient distribution and use of energy. One of the latest customer projects is designing an advanced recharging device for an electric car in India."



As a responsible company, Incap takes the principles of sustainability into account in its own operations. Thus, the profitability and competitiveness of the company are improved in balance with the environment and the requirements of various stakeholders. As a sign of this, all Incap's plants in Finland, Estonia, and India have certifications in accordance with the ISO 14001:2004 environmental standard.