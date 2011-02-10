© Siplace Electronics Production | February 10, 2011
Siplace increases market shares in Europe and Asia
Europe’s electronics manufacturers continue to invest heavily in new placement machines. Siplace market analysts have determined that the shipments of SMT equipment in Europe at the end of 2010 rose even more sharply than in China and Asia in general.
Compared with the same period of the year before, shipments in Europe rose by more than 200% in the last quarter of 2010 versus 55% in the Chinese market. This means that for the first time since the financial crisis Europe is able to increase its role again in the global market for SMT equipment. The demand for high-quality SMT equipment is rising as well. One of the beneficiaries of this trend is Siplace, which was able to further increase its market shares in Q4 2010 in China and Europe.
Europe and America are currently growing faster than China and the rest of Asia in the market for placement equipment. Compared to the prior quarter, Europe achieved a plus of 17% in the fourth quarter of 2010, placing it at the top of all regions. This trend becomes even more apparent when comparing the numbers against the same period last year: the European market rose by more than 200%, while China and Southeast Asia achieved 55% growth.
Thanks to this disproportional increase, Europe was able for the first time since the financial crisis to raise its share of the global market to currently 17%. After the Chinese market accounted for six of every ten machines sold for a while until the middle of 2010, China’s share of the global market has now dropped to roughly 50% again. More good news for equipment makers: the total shipment volume in 2010 returned to a level above that of the pre-crisis year 2008.
Siplace growing in Europe and China
The Siplace team benefits from this development. At the end of 2010, it was not only able to further increase its total placement machine shipments, but it achieved above-average growth compared with other suppliers in the important Europe and Asia regions, which means that it gained market share on a global basis as well. The results are even when software and services are included in the sales numbers.
"The Chinese market recovered more quickly than others after the crisis and grew extremely dynamically for many months. The latest numbers show, however, that the upward trend is continuing steadily in Europe and America , while China and parts of Asia are slowing down in their investment activities. This means that the market is returning to its pre-crisis regional shares, but fortunately on a higher overall shipment level. Over the medium term, the market signals indicate somewhat slower but steady growth worldwide," says Siplace Market Intelligence Manager Stephanie Pepersack.
