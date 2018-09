Quo Vadis Nokia?

© Nokia

Nokia's CEO Stephen Elop has written a brutally honest memo to the company's employees, taking a closer look at the desperate situation the Finish mobile phone giant is in.

"The first iPhone shipped in 2007, and we still don't have a product that is close to their experience. Android came on the scene just over 2 years ago, and this week they took our leadership position in smartphone volumes. Unbelievable.And the truly perplexing aspect is that we're not even fighting with the right weapons. We are still too often trying to approach each price range on a device-to-device basis.How did we get to this point? Why did we fall behind when the world around us evolved?", Stephen Elop writes.He basically pictures Nokia's current situation as being hopeless; details how S&P and Moody's may be lowering Nokia's credit rating and how customers around the globe are turning away from Nokia.And it is definitely worth reading . (Engadget)