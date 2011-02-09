CIL increases process capability on PCB Cleaning

In conjunction with increasing production needs and our own targeted process improvements for the levels of printed circuit cleanliness, CIL have purchased an MB Tech NC25 cleaning system from Gen 3 Systems, based in Farnborough, Hampshire.

The NC 25 system boasts one of the most cost efficient and waste friendly systems available on the market and requires no plumbing at all for waste fluids, features which were very attractive to CIL.



CIL Production Engineering has visited Zestron in Germany who conducted various trials to ensure that full process compatibility would be maintained, a choice of the Vigon A 250 cleaning fluid has been selected for continued use, this material suited the lower temperature vacuum assisted drying cycle in the NC25 System.



The chosen system included the purchase of a CM 11 Contaminometer used for cleanliness testing and measurement of Ionic contamination levels, in accordance with IPC/ANSI-J-STD001. It was deemed of paramount importance the company to be able to ensure that levels of cleanliness are being monitored and process improvement optimised.