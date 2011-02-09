Exception PCB gains AS9100 accreditation

UK-based Exception PCB, which manufactures complex printed circuit boards at its site in Tewkesbury, Gloucester, has strengthened its position as a supplier to the aerospace and defence sector by gaining accreditation for AS 9100.

Exception PCB's Managing Director, Gordon Holden, said: "We were delighted to have completed the entire programme and achieved accreditation in 6 months, as opposed to the 12 months plus typically for a PCB manufacturing site. This shows that we were working previously very close to the high standards of AS9100. The next approval we are working towards is the medical release/certification for manufacture of PCBs to further support our current and growing medical customer's needs".