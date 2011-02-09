Bela increases SMT capacity and capability

UK-based EMS-provider Bela have installed two new pieces of capital equipment to further enhance its surface mount capacity and capability.

The Nordson YESTECH BX12 AOI system with its advanced 5 megapixel colour camera imaging technology will offer PCB inspection. The BX system inspects solder joints and verifies correct part assembly whilst increasing throughput rates and opening up capacity.



The Europlacer Flexys 8 SMT machine will compliment the existing Europlacer iineo line. As both systems share the support network of tooling and programming and are as technically competent this addition will offer an increase in both capacity and flexibility further enhancing our reputation for achieving fast deliveries and exceptional service, a press release states.