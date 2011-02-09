Electronics Production | February 09, 2011
The Rise of the Digital Screens
The total number of digital screens worldwide was 36'242 in 2010, up from 16'339 at the end of 2009, a growth rate of 121.8%.
There were 10'083 digital screens in Europe (marking 28.2% of the global figure); 16'522 in North America (accounting for 46.2% of the worldwide total) and 7'703 in Asia (representing 21.6% of the global figure).
A total of 21'936 3-D screens existed in 2010, equaling 60.5% of all digital screens. This is a rise from the 55% in 2009, but it is expected to drop slightly in 2011 to 57.5%. The growth in 3-D screens outstrips the total growth, standing at 144.3% over the year. Europe makes up 34.3% of all digital 3-D screens, while North America accounts for 38.6% and Asia 21.2%.
Total digital screens are forecast to exceed 100'000 by 2015, of which 41.7% will be 3-D equipped. By that year, IHS Screen Digest research forecasts that total convertible screens—i.e., modern screens—will stand at 127'000, up from an estimated 113'700 at the end of 2010.
