Electronics Production | February 08, 2011
Top10 MEMS suppliers in Consumer Electronics & Mobile Devices in 2010
Capitalizing on their design wins in Apple gadgets, STMicroelectronics and TriQuint in 2010 achieved industry-leading growth in the global MEMS market in consumer electronics and mobile devices, new IHS iSuppli research indicates.
TriQuint’s revenue in this area expanded by 778.6% in 2010, with its consumer and mobile MEMS revenue amounting to USD 74.7 million in 2010, up from a negligible USD 8.5 million in 2009. This propelled TriQuint to the No. 8 ranking in the market, up from 16th place in 2009.
STMicroelectronics posted the second-highest growth rate among the Top10, with its revenue rising by 63.5%. The company’s revenue amounted to USD 353.6 million, up from USD 216.3 million in 2009, allowing it to expand its leadership in global consumer and mobile MEMS sales.
TriQuint’s triumph
The iPhone 4 and iPad 3G integrated TriQuint’s TQM666092 transmit module for the WCDMA band 2, which consist of a single-band power amplifier, a bulk acoustic wave (BAW) duplexer and a surface acoustic wave (SAW) interstage filter. TriQuint has made a rapid rise to prominence in the BAW market. The company launched its MEMS BAW filter technology early in 2009 and by 2010 managed to grab 26% of the global BAW market from Avago.
STMicroelectronics rides iPhone and iPad MEMS wins
The iPhone 4 also includes STMicroelectronics’ LIS331DLH MEMS accelerometer, and its L3G4200D MEMS digital three-axis gyroscope. The gyroscope design win in the iPhone 4 played an important role in STMicroelectronics’ massive revenue increase in 2010, serving as a new growth market for the company’s MEMS line.
