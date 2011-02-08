Top10 MEMS suppliers in Consumer Electronics & Mobile Devices in 2010

Capitalizing on their design wins in Apple gadgets, STMicroelectronics and TriQuint in 2010 achieved industry-leading growth in the global MEMS market in consumer electronics and mobile devices, new IHS iSuppli research indicates.

TriQuint’s revenue in this area expanded by 778.6% in 2010, with its consumer and mobile MEMS revenue amounting to USD 74.7 million in 2010, up from a negligible USD 8.5 million in 2009. This propelled TriQuint to the No. 8 ranking in the market, up from 16th place in 2009.STMicroelectronics posted the second-highest growth rate among the Top10, with its revenue rising by 63.5%. The company’s revenue amounted to USD 353.6 million, up from USD 216.3 million in 2009, allowing it to expand its leadership in global consumer and mobile MEMS sales.The iPhone 4 and iPad 3G integrated TriQuint’s TQM666092 transmit module for the WCDMA band 2, which consist of a single-band power amplifier, a bulk acoustic wave (BAW) duplexer and a surface acoustic wave (SAW) interstage filter. TriQuint has made a rapid rise to prominence in the BAW market. The company launched its MEMS BAW filter technology early in 2009 and by 2010 managed to grab 26% of the global BAW market from Avago.The iPhone 4 also includes STMicroelectronics’ LIS331DLH MEMS accelerometer, and its L3G4200D MEMS digital three-axis gyroscope. The gyroscope design win in the iPhone 4 played an important role in STMicroelectronics’ massive revenue increase in 2010, serving as a new growth market for the company’s MEMS line.