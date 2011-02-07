eSolar partners with Flextronics

eSolar has entered into an agreement with Flextronics for design services relating to next generation heliostats and solar collector systems.

Flextronics plans to provide electromechanical design services from its location in Plano, Texas to support the future requirements of eSolar.



"eSolar is excited to partner with Flextronics to assist in design of our future Solar Collector Systems," said John Van Scoter, president and CEO of eSolar. "eSolar is partnering with Flextronics as we move forward to meet the future cost reduction targets of our customers," stated Gary Breton, senior vice president of eSolar's global operations. "We feel we have a perfect match with Flextronics to realize our vision of making solar power competitive with fossil fuels."



"Flextronics is pleased to expand our support of the Clean Tech industry to include solar thermal power solutions. eSolar has demonstrated their technology and we are excited to enable the next phase of their development," said E.C. Sykes, president of Flextronics Industrial. "We look forward to partnering with the eSolar team and providing them with the electromechanical design expertise required to meet the competitive requirements of this demanding Clean Tech segment."