Anglia strengthens executive management team

Anglia Components, UK based independent electronic component distributor, has strengthened its executive management team with a series of four internal promotions.

Following the changes, Michaela Senior is promoted to sales director. Jacqui Fretwell is promoted to business development director. Graham Bridger is promoted to marketing director - Pemco products. Claire Joyce is promoted to sales director China.



"Anglia had an exceptional 2010, gaining market share in a strong UK market," commented Steve Rawlins, CEO, Anglia. "These promotions give us the right structure to build our business further and deliver on our business plan. They also reflect our commitment to invest in supporting our customers and our franchises," he added.



Michaela Senior, an experienced industry professional, first joined the Anglia sales team in 2003 and has been a Regional Sales Manager since 2008. She will now lead Anglia's highly successful field sales team. Prior industry experience includes purchasing manager with Money Controls and sales experience with Cableform. Jaqui Fretwell has spent 17 years in the industry is promoted from divisional marketing manager to business development director. Graham Bridger has been with Anglia for 4 years, prior to this he was European distribution manager for Rohm and also has extensive sales and purchasing experience. Claire Joyce, responsible for supporting Anglia's component business in China has been with Anglia for 16 years.