Schweizer Electronic with Record Year: Expectations exceeded

German PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronic AG will close the Financial Year 2010 with the highest sales in its 161 year-old company history.

The company exceeded its forecast and expects sales of 105.4 mio. EUR (previous year 65.8 Mio. EUR; plus 60%). Incoming orders even amounted to more than 160 Mio. EUR (previous year 83.0 Mio. EUR) which equals a Book-to-Bill ratio of 1.5.



Furthermore Schweizer Electronic expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 16.9 Mio. EUR (previous year -3.4 Mio. EUR), corresponding to a margin of 16.0%. This includes one-time special items of 3.8 Mio. EUR. EBIT, adjusted by special items, amounts to 13.1 Mio. EUR respectively 12.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) are estimated to be at 3.60 EUR including special items.



For 2011 the company anticipates a continuation of the global upswing which might, however, lose its dynamics. With a view to the market segments an increase of sales revenues of between 5 % and 15 % is expected for the Fiscal Year 2011. This forecast also draws on the fact that Schweizer starts the Fiscal Year 2011 with orders in hand of more than 120 Mio. Euro.