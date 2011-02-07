Nokia with Management Merry-go-Round

Finland's mobile phone giant Nokia is apparently looking at a little revamping here and there.

"Several senior officials on Nokia's group executive board are expected to leave soon as part of a major shake-up being considered by the Finnish cellphone giant's new chief executive", writes WSJ.



However, no names dropping for the public will be found. No names dropping for Nokia's senior managers either apparently. A final decision will be had on Friday - if rumours are to be believed.



German media reported over the weekend, that Mary T. McDowell (mobile-phones unit) and Niklas Savander (markets unit) might on the way out.