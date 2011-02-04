Electronics Production | February 04, 2011
Komax reports successful 2010
The Komax Group reports that new orders totalled CHF 357.0 million (+62%) and net sales rose by approx. 60% to approx. CHF 340 million (2009: CHF 208.4 million) in 2010.
For the year as a whole, the Group's management anticipates a further rise in the EBIT margin compared to the first half of the year. The healthy order backlog at year-end promises a good start to the 2011 business year.
The strong recovery which took place over the first six months of 2010 on an unexpected scale persisted into the second half in the Wire, Solar and Medtech segments, and the Komax Group was able to substantially increase its net sales from CHF 208.4 million in 2009 to approx. CHF 340 million in 2010 (+60%). Management expects the EBIT margin for 2010 as a whole to exceed the margin of 7.8% reported in the first half of the year.
Uneven trend in segment operating results
The Wire segment benefited especially from the recovery in the automotive industry, with Asia making the largest contribution to its growth. In addition, the accessories, spare parts and service business also displayed an encouraging trend. Thanks to the resulting increase in sales and the significant adjustments made to cost structures back in 2009, the segment was able to substantially improve its operating margin compared to the previous year.
In the Solar segment, the crystalline and thin-film businesses presented contrasting pictures. While demand in the crystalline sector grew healthily, it remained weak in the thin-film business. Komax responded to this development by reducing capacities at its Rotkreuz site and relocating these activities to York (USA), where the Group had established a new plant in 2009. The operating result in the Solar segment remained negative overall, depressed by the thin-film business and the associated costs for restructuring measures. However, the crystalline business, which constitutes Komax Solar's core activity, generated a clear positive result in 2010.
In the Medtech segment, a positive sales trend was mainly driven by business with key customers from Asia. However, additional costs associated with individual projects, the as yet still relatively low share of repeat orders, and reorganization costs negatively affected the operating result.
Outlook
The high expected level of new orders for the second half of 2010 resulted in an annual order intake figure of CHF 357.0 million (+62%). In light of the healthy order backlog at the end of the year, management anticipates a good start to the 2011 business year.
The strong recovery which took place over the first six months of 2010 on an unexpected scale persisted into the second half in the Wire, Solar and Medtech segments, and the Komax Group was able to substantially increase its net sales from CHF 208.4 million in 2009 to approx. CHF 340 million in 2010 (+60%). Management expects the EBIT margin for 2010 as a whole to exceed the margin of 7.8% reported in the first half of the year.
Uneven trend in segment operating results
The Wire segment benefited especially from the recovery in the automotive industry, with Asia making the largest contribution to its growth. In addition, the accessories, spare parts and service business also displayed an encouraging trend. Thanks to the resulting increase in sales and the significant adjustments made to cost structures back in 2009, the segment was able to substantially improve its operating margin compared to the previous year.
In the Solar segment, the crystalline and thin-film businesses presented contrasting pictures. While demand in the crystalline sector grew healthily, it remained weak in the thin-film business. Komax responded to this development by reducing capacities at its Rotkreuz site and relocating these activities to York (USA), where the Group had established a new plant in 2009. The operating result in the Solar segment remained negative overall, depressed by the thin-film business and the associated costs for restructuring measures. However, the crystalline business, which constitutes Komax Solar's core activity, generated a clear positive result in 2010.
In the Medtech segment, a positive sales trend was mainly driven by business with key customers from Asia. However, additional costs associated with individual projects, the as yet still relatively low share of repeat orders, and reorganization costs negatively affected the operating result.
Outlook
The high expected level of new orders for the second half of 2010 resulted in an annual order intake figure of CHF 357.0 million (+62%). In light of the healthy order backlog at the end of the year, management anticipates a good start to the 2011 business year.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments