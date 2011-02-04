Flip-Flopping at Intel Campus in Leixlip

The US electronics giant Intel is looking for voluntary redundancies at their campus in Irish Leixlip.

First announcements of upgrading the facility called Fab 14 at their Leixlip campus. Now it is closure of Fab 10 in March. With it, the company is looking for 100 voluntary redundancies. 80% of the employees working at Fab 10 have completed an upskilling programme and will transfer to Fab 14. The rest of them did not and were offered a voluntary redundancy package, Irish media reports.