Benchmark with 15% YoY revenue growth

Benchmark Electronics reported sales of USD 627 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2010, compared to USD 600 million for the same quarter in the prior year.

The company reported fourth quarter net income of USD 19 million. In the comparable period in 2009, the company reported net income of USD 17 million. Sales for the year ended December 31, 2010 were USD 2.4 billion, compared to USD 2.1 billion in 2009. The net income for the year ended December 31, 2010 was USD 81 million. In the prior year, the net income was USD 54 million.



"We saw a strong close to the fourth quarter due to increased demand from our computing customers," said Cary T. Fu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Our 2010 new program wins and our recent precision technology services expansion will position us for continued revenue growth in the second half of 2011."



First Quarter 2011 Outlook



Sales for the first quarter of 2011 are expected to range from USD 565 - 605 million.