Sanmina-SCI to sell out<br> equipment from French site

EMS company Sanmina-SCI is selling out its equipment from its closed plant in France. The auction will be held by dovebid.com.

Computers, Peripherals & Data Processing, Metalworking & Machine Tools, Plant Support, Material Handling & Facility Equipment is among others available for bidding on dovebid.



The auction will be going on from 11/16/05 1:00 AM PST to 11/16/05 8:00 AM PST.