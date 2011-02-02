Electronics Production | February 02, 2011
NVIDIA jumps on Graphics-Enabled Microprocessor Bandwagon
NVIDIA's move to offer its own brand of custom microprocessor (MPU) cores will allow the company to participate in the fast-growing market for graphics-enabled MPUs, a product that will be found in more than four out of five notebook PCs shipped in 2014, according to IHS iSuppli.
At the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January, NVIDIA announced Project Denver, a line of MPUs that will incorporate graphics processing units (GPU)—NVIDIA’s bread-and-butter product.
While Project Denver is comparable to GPU-integrated MPU offerings from PC microprocessor leaders Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Intel Corp., NVIDIA’s chips will use the ARM architecture rather than the x86 technology most commonly employed in computers.
The NVIDIA announcement came at the same event where PC software giant Microsoft announced support for ARM microprocessors in the next version of its Windows PC operating system.
“NVIDIA’s entry into the microprocessor segment makes sense, despite the current market dominance of Intel and AMD,” said Matthew Wilkins, principal analyst for compute platforms at IHS. “In notebook PCs alone, IHS iSuppli research forecasts the penetration rate for graphics-enabled MPUs will increase to 82.9% by 2014, up from 39% in 2010. This presents an opening for NVIDIA to make inroads into the MPU market.”
Software issues
A new supplier entering the MPU markets can act as a catalyst for innovation, benefiting end users. However, NVIDIA faces a challenge in the software realm. The PC market is dominated by the x86 microprocessor architecture, and software used on these computers is written for x86 hardware. NVIDIA’s challenge is to create products that interest independent software vendors (ISVs) to the extent that they port their existing PC applications or write new programs for ARM-based microprocessors.
However, one big ISV has already come on board—Microsoft. As part of its “Windows on ARM” announcement, the company also stated that its industry-leading personal productivity suite—Microsoft Office—will be available for ARM-based systems running the next version of Windows.
Developing an MPU that can be successful in the PC market requires more than just semiconductor engineering. Providing tools, libraries and support for ISVs, original design manufacturers (ODMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is critical to driving the penetration of a new platform. Doing this in a mature market dominated by a different instruction set architecture—such as the PC business with X86—is critical to its success.
IHS believes that during the short term, NVIDIA is likely to attain success with Project Denver in tablets and low-end notebooks, where price and an easy-to-use interface are key factors in attracting the attention of consumers.
Conservative servers
The server market will present new challenges because the corporate information technology environment is decidedly conservative when it comes to selecting new hardware suppliers—especially for mission-critical applications. The server market’s transition from reduced instruction ser computing (RISC) MPUs to x86-based chips took many years.
However, as data centers grow in size because of increasing demand for cloud computing, power consumption is becoming an increasing concern. ARM MPUs, on the other hand, are renowned for being stingy on power. Because of this, IHS expects NVIDIA to focus extensively on the server segment with its Project Denver products.
But what of the incumbent suppliers to the PC and server markets, AMD and Intel?
For NVIDIA, the task of entering a new market and taking away market share as well as business from the incumbent suppliers will be daunting.
While Project Denver is comparable to GPU-integrated MPU offerings from PC microprocessor leaders Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Intel Corp., NVIDIA’s chips will use the ARM architecture rather than the x86 technology most commonly employed in computers.
The NVIDIA announcement came at the same event where PC software giant Microsoft announced support for ARM microprocessors in the next version of its Windows PC operating system.
“NVIDIA’s entry into the microprocessor segment makes sense, despite the current market dominance of Intel and AMD,” said Matthew Wilkins, principal analyst for compute platforms at IHS. “In notebook PCs alone, IHS iSuppli research forecasts the penetration rate for graphics-enabled MPUs will increase to 82.9% by 2014, up from 39% in 2010. This presents an opening for NVIDIA to make inroads into the MPU market.”
Software issues
A new supplier entering the MPU markets can act as a catalyst for innovation, benefiting end users. However, NVIDIA faces a challenge in the software realm. The PC market is dominated by the x86 microprocessor architecture, and software used on these computers is written for x86 hardware. NVIDIA’s challenge is to create products that interest independent software vendors (ISVs) to the extent that they port their existing PC applications or write new programs for ARM-based microprocessors.
However, one big ISV has already come on board—Microsoft. As part of its “Windows on ARM” announcement, the company also stated that its industry-leading personal productivity suite—Microsoft Office—will be available for ARM-based systems running the next version of Windows.
Developing an MPU that can be successful in the PC market requires more than just semiconductor engineering. Providing tools, libraries and support for ISVs, original design manufacturers (ODMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is critical to driving the penetration of a new platform. Doing this in a mature market dominated by a different instruction set architecture—such as the PC business with X86—is critical to its success.
IHS believes that during the short term, NVIDIA is likely to attain success with Project Denver in tablets and low-end notebooks, where price and an easy-to-use interface are key factors in attracting the attention of consumers.
Conservative servers
The server market will present new challenges because the corporate information technology environment is decidedly conservative when it comes to selecting new hardware suppliers—especially for mission-critical applications. The server market’s transition from reduced instruction ser computing (RISC) MPUs to x86-based chips took many years.
However, as data centers grow in size because of increasing demand for cloud computing, power consumption is becoming an increasing concern. ARM MPUs, on the other hand, are renowned for being stingy on power. Because of this, IHS expects NVIDIA to focus extensively on the server segment with its Project Denver products.
But what of the incumbent suppliers to the PC and server markets, AMD and Intel?
For NVIDIA, the task of entering a new market and taking away market share as well as business from the incumbent suppliers will be daunting.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments