European semiconductor sales up 27.4% in 2010

According the WSTS report, semiconductor sales on the European market for 2010 were up 27.4% compared to the previous year. 4Q-sales in Europe increased by 2.1% versus the previous quarter. In all other regions seasonal effects led to a small decrease quarter over quarter.

In Europe remarkable positive growth rates were observed throughout the year for some of the main product categories, in particular for discrete, optoelectronics, total analog and MOS microprocessors. Among application specific chips, devices used in consumer and automotive applications showed the biggest growth rates in the year 2010.Overall the European semiconductor sales in December 2010 amounted to USD 3.301 billion which represents 13,1% of the worldwide market. For 2010 in total the European share summed up to USD 38.054 billion.Measured in Euro the semiconductor sales in Europe totaled at EUR 2.429 billion in December 2010, 4.0% down compared to November 10 and 22.1% up versus December 2009. Due to the strong USD in 2010 the year over year increase of the semiconductor sales in Europe expressed in Euro increased even by 34.7%.On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in December 2010 were at USD 25.154 billion, seasonally down 3.0% versus the previous month. For 2010 in total the sales summed up to USD 298.315 billion. Comparing the last quarter 2010 to the last quarter in 2009 the semiconductor sales show an increase of 12.2%, year over year the sales went up by 31,8%.