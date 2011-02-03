Mirtec reports 62% growth in 2010

Mirtec reports strong growth in sales revenue for its North American Sales and Service Division. “We are very pleased to announce that sales revenue for this division grew by more than 62% in fiscal 2010,” stated Chanwha Pak, CEO.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize all of our MIRTEC Corp employees for their outstanding performance and devotional effort resulting in a significant expansion of market share throughout North America.”



Brian D’Amico, president of Mirtec Corp. attributes this remarkable growth to the industry wide acceptance of Mirtec’s MV-7 In-line AOI product series. “Mirtec’s revolutionary MV-7 product line has found wide spread acceptance among OEM and EMS providers throughout North America thus enabling Mirtec to establish a leadership position in this highly competitive market”, said D’Amico. “This combined with an extremely talented team of sales and support professionals, has fueled the tremendous growth of our organization.”