Wolfson’s power management for NVIDIA Tegra 2 super chip

Wolfson Microelectronics' WM8325 power management subsystem, has been selected by NVIDIA as a PMIC partner for Tegra 2, the world’s first mobile super chip.

Dr Jess Brown, Wolfson’s Product Line Manager for Power Management, said: “We are delighted that NVIDIA has selected the WM8325 for its highly innovative Tegra 2 processor. This announcement is testament to the strength of the WM8325, which delivers class-leading power management technology to next generation multimedia processors.



“The WM8325 improves battery life by up to 10% against our leading competitors and enables the use of smaller and lower cost external components. Also, programmability of the device will lead to lower cost of ownership, since the device can be re-used in multiple applications and also supports the next generation of NVIDIA processors.”



Michael Rayfield, General Manager, Mobile business at NVIDIA, said: “Wolfson provides exceptional power management solutions. Teaming their WM8325 product with Tegra 2 helps our partners optimise power and get their super phone or tablet to market faster.”