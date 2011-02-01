Sales with two-digit growth in North American PCB market

© AT&S (For illustration purposes only)

Rigid PCB shipments for the North American market were up 10.6% and bookings decreased 0.8% in December 2010 from December 2009, reports the industry association IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries.

Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 17.8% and bookings have grown 20.9%. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 14.1% and rigid bookings increased 15.5%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in December 2010 remained at 0.96.Flexible circuit shipments in December 2010 were up 50.9% and bookings grew 65.3% compared to December 2009. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 16.0% and bookings were up 22.3%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 13.3% and flex bookings increased 30.9%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in December 2010 climbed back to 0.97.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in December 2010 increased 13.3% from December 2009, as orders booked increased 2.9% from December 2009. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 17.7% and bookings were up 21.0%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for December 2010 increased 14.1% and bookings increased 16.7%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in December 2010 held steady at 0.96."December was a good month for the North American PCB industry, with sales growth rates in the double digits. Orders are slowing in the rigid PCB sector, but flex orders and sales are both up significantly. The industry ended the year with sales up 17.7% over 2009", said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk.