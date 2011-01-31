Recurrent teams up with Celestica

Recurrent Energy has entered into an agreement with Celestica for the supply of solar modules for projects awarded within the renewable energy Feed-in Tariff (FIT) program of the Ontario Power Authority (OPA).

Celestica will manufacture solar modules for Recurrent Energy under a multi-year supply agreement at its Toronto operation. Full production is expected to be underway by summer 2011. Financial terms are not being disclosed.



“This agreement with Celestica is a strategic milestone for our solar power development plans in Canada and in helping Ontario to reach its renewable policy goals,” said Sheldon Kimber, senior vice president, development, Recurrent Energy. “This unique deal also reflects our strategy of pushing procurement upstream into the solar equipment supply chain.”



“We are excited to be working with Recurrent Energy, a key player in solar power development across Ontario, in support of the province’s Ontario Green Energy Employment Act,” said Mike Andrade, senior vice president, Americas, Celestica.