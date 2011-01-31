M-Comp A/S opens office in Finland

Danish M-Comp A/S has opened a new office in Finland's capital Helsinki.

Mr. Jari Laurinen is employed as Country Manager, and his first task is to develop the display business with EDT (Emerging Display Technology), with whom M-Comp service the complete Nordic market.



“EDT has in the later years, decided to work with fewer and stronger partners”, says Mr.Henrik Kivaner Gørslev, Business Development Manager at EDT Europe, “M-Comp have developed a strong competence on displays and touch and we are happy to have them as our Nordic partner”.



Lars Nordberg-Hansen, CEO at M-Comp continues: “We see the display and touch market as booming”.



The opening in Finland is a major milestone for M-Comp who from the very beginning in 2006 wanted to be a Nordic partner to industrial customers.



"We are strong believers in the regional distribution concept, which must be driven by competence, having quality and supply chain management as a given. We have organized our operation so that our Support Group offers substantial support to customers during the complete process of deciding on a display and/or touch - to the integration of the complete solution", he continues.