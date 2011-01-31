Xilinx acquires AutoESL

Xilinx has announced the acquisition of high level synthesis leader AutoESL Design Technologies.

Expanding Xilinx's technology foundation and product portfolio to include high level synthesis will enable the company to deliver the benefits of programmable platforms to a broader base of companies where system architects and hardware designers are accustomed to designing at a higher level of abstraction in C, C++ and System C. It will also enable Xilinx to address growing customer demand for tools that support electronic system-level (ESL) design methodologies for today's complex designs targeted in field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).



AutoESL's flagship high level synthesis tool, AutoPilot, has been adopted by leading semiconductor and systems companies to enhance productivity and speed time-to-market for video, wireless, and high performance computing applications, of whom more than 25 are Xilinx customers and Alliance Program members. With today's announcement, Xilinx intends to increase designer productivity and innovation with its 6 series and 7 series FPGAs and new Extensible Processing Platform.



"Xilinx has incubated high-level synthesis technology for many years," said Vin Ratford, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Xilinx. "In 2006, we launched our ESL initiative with a goal to help the industry improve quality of results, simplify and abstract design flows, establish interoperability and improve embedded processing flows.



"Recently, we commissioned an independent study to evaluate high-level synthesis tool offerings. Based upon benchmarks conducted by BDTI as well as Xilinx Research Labs, it was clear that AutoPilot's quality of results matched or exceeded hand-coded RTL for data path-intensive and DSP designs. We're delighted to welcome the AutoESL team to Xilinx. Together, I have every confidence we'll deliver on the promise of FPGA-based electronic system-level design."



Xilinx did not disclose terms of the acquisition. The majority of AutoESL employees currently located at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California and Beijing, China, will become Xilinx employees.