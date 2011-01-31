Electronics Production | January 31, 2011
Xilinx acquires AutoESL
Xilinx has announced the acquisition of high level synthesis leader AutoESL Design Technologies.
Expanding Xilinx's technology foundation and product portfolio to include high level synthesis will enable the company to deliver the benefits of programmable platforms to a broader base of companies where system architects and hardware designers are accustomed to designing at a higher level of abstraction in C, C++ and System C. It will also enable Xilinx to address growing customer demand for tools that support electronic system-level (ESL) design methodologies for today's complex designs targeted in field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).
AutoESL's flagship high level synthesis tool, AutoPilot, has been adopted by leading semiconductor and systems companies to enhance productivity and speed time-to-market for video, wireless, and high performance computing applications, of whom more than 25 are Xilinx customers and Alliance Program members. With today's announcement, Xilinx intends to increase designer productivity and innovation with its 6 series and 7 series FPGAs and new Extensible Processing Platform.
"Xilinx has incubated high-level synthesis technology for many years," said Vin Ratford, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Xilinx. "In 2006, we launched our ESL initiative with a goal to help the industry improve quality of results, simplify and abstract design flows, establish interoperability and improve embedded processing flows.
"Recently, we commissioned an independent study to evaluate high-level synthesis tool offerings. Based upon benchmarks conducted by BDTI as well as Xilinx Research Labs, it was clear that AutoPilot's quality of results matched or exceeded hand-coded RTL for data path-intensive and DSP designs. We're delighted to welcome the AutoESL team to Xilinx. Together, I have every confidence we'll deliver on the promise of FPGA-based electronic system-level design."
Xilinx did not disclose terms of the acquisition. The majority of AutoESL employees currently located at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California and Beijing, China, will become Xilinx employees.
AutoESL's flagship high level synthesis tool, AutoPilot, has been adopted by leading semiconductor and systems companies to enhance productivity and speed time-to-market for video, wireless, and high performance computing applications, of whom more than 25 are Xilinx customers and Alliance Program members. With today's announcement, Xilinx intends to increase designer productivity and innovation with its 6 series and 7 series FPGAs and new Extensible Processing Platform.
"Xilinx has incubated high-level synthesis technology for many years," said Vin Ratford, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Xilinx. "In 2006, we launched our ESL initiative with a goal to help the industry improve quality of results, simplify and abstract design flows, establish interoperability and improve embedded processing flows.
"Recently, we commissioned an independent study to evaluate high-level synthesis tool offerings. Based upon benchmarks conducted by BDTI as well as Xilinx Research Labs, it was clear that AutoPilot's quality of results matched or exceeded hand-coded RTL for data path-intensive and DSP designs. We're delighted to welcome the AutoESL team to Xilinx. Together, I have every confidence we'll deliver on the promise of FPGA-based electronic system-level design."
Xilinx did not disclose terms of the acquisition. The majority of AutoESL employees currently located at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California and Beijing, China, will become Xilinx employees.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments