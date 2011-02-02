Farnell and Terasic sign global franchise agreement

Premier Farnell has signed a global franchise agreement with Terasic Technologies.

The global agreement adds Terasic’s newest development platforms, used for a variety of Altera FPGA-based development platforms and solutions, to Premier Farnell’s portfolio. This includes general purpose platforms such as the new DE4 Stratix IV GX FPGA development system, DE2-115 board with the Cyclone IV FPGA, as well as market specific development systems such as the Industrial Networking Kit (INK) that focuses on multiple interfaces for industrial communications.



“We continue to enhance our comprehensive suite of products for our customers, especially design engineers interested in purchasing product at the beginning of the product life cycle, to offer them a broader cost-competitive choice from one source,” said David Shen, head of Global technical Marketing Director at Premier Farnell. “We are delighted with the agreement with Terasic Technologies, a leading supplier of FPGA development systems, providing an ideal partnership that is in line with our strategy to provide our customers with exceptional time-to-market technology and superior product support service.”



“We are very excited to form the partnership with Premier Farnell. element14 is creating an active online eCommunity platform for engineers, which we believe will increase Terasic product visibility and create much discussion. We look forward to hearing from customer feedback from this new channel,” said Terasic CEO Sean Peng.