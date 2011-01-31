Electronics Production | January 31, 2011
Liebherr Elektronik uses Siplace LES
Liebherr Elektronik GmbH, a maker of control modules and power electronics for industrial, rail and aerospace applications based in Lindau, Germany, has upgraded its SMT production with help from the experts at ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (formerly Siplace Electronic Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG).
Thanks to the successful implementation of Siplace LES (Line Execution System) and the totally paperless management of all setup-related procedures, Liebherr Elektronik is now able to execute the changeovers for even the smallest lot sizes without costly production interruptions. By converting to non-stop setup processes with Siplace LES, Liebherr Elektronik significantly improved the capacity utilization, productivity and flexibility of its electronics production.
Peter Horatschek, head of operations scheduling at Liebherr Elektronik, confirms: "Nowadays there is very little to differentiate between the various placement machines from the leading vendors and hence, the choice is difficult. However, what makes the selection more critical, is choosing the right technology partner in terms of software and process competencies. The success of Siplace LES demonstrates to us that integrating and optimizing the entire workflow with the help of good software can produce huge efficiency improvements for manufacturers."
They successfully implemented Siplace LES and are convinced by its benefits (left to right): Jan-Holger Hein, Siplace Product Marketing Manager Software; Peter Horatschek, BSc BIS Ing., Head of Production Scheduling, Liebherr Elektronik GmbH, and Peter Reck, Head of SMT Production, Liebherr Elektronik GmbH.
Floating setup and intelligent Siplace X-feeders
Siplace LES reserves its most severe impact for the setup procedures at the line. The line stops which were necessary for traditional setup changeovers have been replaced with the so-called floating setup on-the-fly. The LEDs on the X-feeder modules signal to the staff which feeders can be torn down. The operator removes the appropriate X-feeders without stopping the line and replaces them with feeders from the Active Feeder Pool.
Since the feeders register with the machine automatically, they can be installed in any slot. After they have been removed, the feeders are returned to the Active Feeder Pool, where they indicate via their LEDs whether they are still needed for one of the upcoming products and should remain in the pre-setup area or whether they can be torn down completely and the remaining material returned to the warehouse.
"The great benefit of Siplace LES is the calmness which it brings to the factory floor. Since the employees in the entire process chain receive all the information they need early on and are guided via monitors and LEDs, there is none of the usual hectic pace during setup changeovers. And since production jobs with similar setups are grouped together, the changeovers require minimum effort and can be executed on-the-fly by replacing a few feeders," reports SMT production manager Peter Reck.
Peter Horatschek, head of operations scheduling at Liebherr Elektronik, confirms: "Nowadays there is very little to differentiate between the various placement machines from the leading vendors and hence, the choice is difficult. However, what makes the selection more critical, is choosing the right technology partner in terms of software and process competencies. The success of Siplace LES demonstrates to us that integrating and optimizing the entire workflow with the help of good software can produce huge efficiency improvements for manufacturers."
They successfully implemented Siplace LES and are convinced by its benefits (left to right): Jan-Holger Hein, Siplace Product Marketing Manager Software; Peter Horatschek, BSc BIS Ing., Head of Production Scheduling, Liebherr Elektronik GmbH, and Peter Reck, Head of SMT Production, Liebherr Elektronik GmbH.
Floating setup and intelligent Siplace X-feeders
Siplace LES reserves its most severe impact for the setup procedures at the line. The line stops which were necessary for traditional setup changeovers have been replaced with the so-called floating setup on-the-fly. The LEDs on the X-feeder modules signal to the staff which feeders can be torn down. The operator removes the appropriate X-feeders without stopping the line and replaces them with feeders from the Active Feeder Pool.
Since the feeders register with the machine automatically, they can be installed in any slot. After they have been removed, the feeders are returned to the Active Feeder Pool, where they indicate via their LEDs whether they are still needed for one of the upcoming products and should remain in the pre-setup area or whether they can be torn down completely and the remaining material returned to the warehouse.
"The great benefit of Siplace LES is the calmness which it brings to the factory floor. Since the employees in the entire process chain receive all the information they need early on and are guided via monitors and LEDs, there is none of the usual hectic pace during setup changeovers. And since production jobs with similar setups are grouped together, the changeovers require minimum effort and can be executed on-the-fly by replacing a few feeders," reports SMT production manager Peter Reck.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments