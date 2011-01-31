Enics Elva receives IRIS Certificate

Enics' Elva, Estonian Business Unit has received IRIS Certificate. The certification was awarded by Bureau Veritas. IRIS is a globally recognized standard unique to the railway industries for the evaluation of management systems.

Enics Elva is the second IRIS certified plant within Enics network. Enics Vasterås got the certificate 1,5 years ago, and it was the first company in electronics industry to receive IRIS. Elva was awarded this certificate due to skilled and experienced personnel, good quality system as well as good working procedures.



“IRIS is an exceptionally demanding standard, and achieving it involved passing a challenging audit. Although this standard is a requirement mainly for rail industry customers, it shows to all of our customers that our operations are to a high quality standard, and that we achieve this standard repeatably and efficiently”, says Ms. Hilkka Nuolioja, Director, Quality.